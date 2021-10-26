New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With various characters and guests, Kapil Sharma's show barely fails to disappoint fans. And now in the upcoming weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will see actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon as special guests. Yes, the duo will be gracing the comedy show to promote their upcoming film 'Hum Do Humare Do'.

In the latest episode promo shared by the official website of the channel, Rajkummar and Kriti were seen having a fun interaction with Kapil Sharma. Apart from this, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek too made their appearance in the show's promo.

Take a look at the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will be seen narrating his love story while Kiku Sharda proposes marriage to Kriti Sanon as part of the act. Isn't it sounding interesting already?

Well, wait till you watch the upcoming episode where Rajkummar is also asked to act as a hawker at the railway station and sells shayari books. Meanwhile, Bharti will be seen making her appearance as Kammo Bua and has fun interaction with Kriti.

On the other hand, talking about the film, 'Hum DO Humare Do' is a comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Jain. And besides the lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah are also playing key roles in the film.

For the unversed, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

