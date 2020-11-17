Krushna, who is part of the main cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently opted out of an episode which featured Govinda as a celebrity guest.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been more than two years since the mama-bhanja relationship of Govinda and Krushna Abhishek turned sour, but it seems like the two don’t want to let bygones be bygones.

In the latest incident that further cements the rumours of differences between the two, Krushna, who is part of the main cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently opted out of an episode which featured Govinda as a celebrity guest.

Last year too, Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina Ahuja had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was missing from that episode too because Sunita didn’t want to share the stage with him. However, this time around, Krushna has opted out himself.

“I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations,” Krushna was quoted by Times of India as saying.

“I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it’s difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show,” he added.

In the recent episode, Govinda took a veiled dig at Kapil as he told Chandu (Chandan Prabhakar) that “(Kapil) tujhe kaam de na de tere bhaanje ko zarur dega.”

While there have been reports about some trouble between the two over the past few years, their ties further strained in 2018, after Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Kashmera Shah’s (Krushna’s wife) tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the senior couple decided to cut off ties with the two.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta