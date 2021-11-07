New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The duo are seen at almost every reality show and event to urge people to watch their film which recently released on Diwali.

And when we are talking about reality shows and TV how can one forget The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, the two featured in the epic comedy show as guests and as always Akshay was seen in his usual witty form but what we happened to notice was Katrina's sense of humour. You read that right! Usually maintaining her calm demeanor Kat was seen having quite a lot of fun on the show as she was spotted touching Akshay's feet.

Yes, this happened when Akshay jokingly pointed out that Katrina met everyone after her entry on stage and she doesn't respect her seniors. To this Katrina went down and touched Akshay's feet. Take a look at the promo:

On the other hand, Akshay who never leaves a chance to pull Kapil Sharma's leg did it again. The duo was in their funny banter about who earns more when Akshay said that he doesn't charge money for his show and started pulling Kapil's cheeks. Take a look at the new promo of the show:

Meanwhile, Katrina recently shared an anecdote on how she slapped Akshay for a shot. Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: "While shooting with Akshay pajji in 'Sooryavanshi' you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?"

Katrina replied to this, saying: "There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go." Akshay continued: "It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

With IANS inputs

