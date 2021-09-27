New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kapoors have always been one of the most talked-about film families in India. They are also the first family of Hindi cinema and to celebrate the legacy, late Raj Kapoor's first son, veteran actor, director Randhir Kapoor is all set to make a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

He will be accompanied by his daughter Karisma Kapoor who is seen dancing and enjoying in the show. Yes, according to the new promo shared on the internet the father-daughter duo have a blast with Kapil but there comes a time when Karisma aka Lolo is left a little embarrassed.

This happens when Randhir was asked whether he had planned the song 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye' purposefully to romance his wife Babita Kapoor in the film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. To this, Randhir replies saying "Aise maine 1,500 romantic scene kiye hai. Kaiyon ke saath main really karna chahta tha. Aur kaiyon ke saath kabhi nahi karna chahta tha.” This left his daughter Karisma embarrassed

Check out the promo here:

The episode will air in the coming week. Karisma Kapoor even took to her social media handle to share multiple glimpses of her guest appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

As soon as she dropped the post, her sister Kareena Kapoor commented saying, “The loves of my life.”

Apart from this post, Karisma even shared a BTS video shaking a leg on her old film Jeet's famous song 'Yaara O Yaara' with Kiku Sharda dressed as Sunny Deol. For the unversed, Jeet starring Sunny Deol completed 26 years recently.

She captioned it saying, "Milna humara akhir rang laa hi gaya #26yearsofjeet #yaaraoyaara"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show (@tksshowofficial)

So guys, how excited are you for the episode? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal