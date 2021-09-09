Kangana Ranaut took to her official social media handle to announce that she is going to appear as special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Thalaivi. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, another star who is all set to grace the couch in The Kapil Sharma Show is none other than 'Thalaivii' Kangana Ranaut. Yes, the diva will be seen as the special guest in the upcoming episode.

Kangana will feature in the special Ganesh Chaturthi celebration episode to promote Thalaivii. She will be seen with the team of the film including director A.L. Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh.

Informing about the same Kangana took to her official social media handle to share a post. On her Instagram handle the actress dropped a picture of herself clad in a yellow saree in which she will be seen on the Kapil's show. Along with the picture, she wrote, "All set to promote #Thalaivii at #thekapilsharmashow"

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Now it will be even more interesting to see The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Isn't it?

Well, talking about Kangana, she has been busy promoting her film lately. And now she recently has shared yet another post informing about the screening of Thalaivii for Parliamentarians and Ministers in Delhi.

With her picture, Kangana wrote, "All ready for Parliamentarians and Ministers screening in Delhi ….. Rarely we celebrate our politicians and very few films on politics and politicians are made, one such rare film is Thalaivii based on former chief minister of Tamilnadu Dr.J.Jayalalithaa…. Honoured to be hosting a screening for prominent politicians today 🇮🇳"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Thalaivii will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10. It is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as the lead.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal