New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a month of going off-air, Comedian Kapil Sharma is coming back with his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3. The show features Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahri, among others. This season the show will be triple times funnier and intriguing. The first guest to open the show will be superstar Akshay Kumar. He will be seen engaging in banters with Kappu.

As the show is just a day away to hit the TV screens, here we are with complete details on how to watch it online if you don't have cable at home.

SonyLiv

The third season of the show will hit the Sont TV channel, however, if you are not at home then, you can simply log on to the Sony Liv application to watch the latest episodes. For this, you will be required subscription or user of Jio and Airtel Extreme.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Date & Time

The show will go on air on August 21, 2021, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM. In case, you missed the show then, watch the latest episodes on SonyLiv any time.

Recently, Sony TV's Instagram page shared a promo wherein Comedian Bharti Singh can be seen confused on seeing superstar Akshay Kumar every time on the show. She takes a fun jibe on Salman Khan, leaving everyone in splits, says, “Is this show produced by Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar? Because only the owner comes so many times to check the progress."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)





Meanwhile, there were reports that Sumona has been dropped from the show. However, recently actress debunked the rumours by promoting for the comedy show and posted a fresh pic from the sets of TKSS. Earlier, Archna Puran also confirmed her presence in the show while talking to Aaj Tak. She told the leading, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv