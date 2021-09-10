The Kapil Sharma Show: In the upcoming episode, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja will be seen gracing the comedy show with their witty sense of humour. Watch video below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are one of the fun-filled couples of B-town. From the past few years, they are often seen attending reality shows as a perfect Bollywood Jodi. However, this time, the gorgeous couple will be making their way to The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming episode, they will be seen gracing the show with their alluring presence and will make you go ROFL. And the proof is shared by Sony Entertainment Television.

In a promo shared on Sony TV's official Instagram handle, host Kapil Sharma asked several questions from Govinda regarding Sunita's look, such as the colour of nail paint, earrings, etc. However, the actor fails to answer all the questions and says, "Sawaal pooch raha hai ya meri band baja raha hai?"

Seeing this, Sunita immediately intervenes and tells Kapil to ask her as she can even tell the colour of his underwear. As soon as she says this, everyone burst out in laughter, including Govinda. "Kapil, tu bhi kisko pooch raha hai, yaar! Tu mujhe pooch, main bata doon kachchhe bhi kaunse colour ka hai".

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time Govinda and Sunita are going to grace the couch of Kapil Sharma's show. Last season also the couple left everyone in splits with their banter. However, once again, the audience is going to miss the gig of mama-bhanja jodi as Krushna Abhishek will not be part of the upcoming episode. The duo has had a strained relationship since 2016 and is avoiding each other to not create further problems.

Talking about the couple, Govinda and Sunita recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in London, in the presence of their close friends. The couple is blessed with two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv