The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma to start shooting for his comedy show from the first week of July. Scroll down to know when the show is going to air.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sony Television's most popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show is a significant part of everyone's life ever since 2016. For years Comedian Kapil Sharma has been tickling our funny bones and making us go ROFL with his antics. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show managed to entertain the audience with a limited show cast. A few months ago, after the birth of Kapil's second child, the show went off the air as the comedian wanted to spend some time with his family and newborn. Kapil, who is currently on vacation, is set to make his return on television with his popular comedy show.

Yes, you read that right! If the reports are to be believed then, The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air from July 21. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, the comedian along with his team will start the shooting from the first week of July. Earlier, they were scheduled to begin shooting in May.

The show that features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh might introduce new actors and writers to the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Earlier, speaking to IANS Kapil said, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment."

Meanwhile, Kapil is also gearing up to make his digital debut with Netflix. Not much has been revealed about the project, however, the show is expected to release by the end of this year. Announcing the venture, he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world, and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity."

Talking about his personal life, a few months ago, Kapil and Ginni became parents for the second time in February. They welcomed a baby boy Trishaan while the couple also has a daughter, Amayra.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv