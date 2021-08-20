The Kapil Sharma Show: The third season is going to be bit different as the makers have introduced new faces and even the script is funnier than before. Scroll down o know list of guests

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapil Sharma Show is once again making its way back to the television with a double dose of laughter. This season, the show will be a bit different from the last season as the makers have introduced new faces and even the script is funnier than before. Also, this time we will see few audience in a social distancing manner.

The comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma and produced by Salman Khan will hit TV screens from tomorrow, August 21, 2021. As the show is just a day away, here's what viewers can expect from Season 3:

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3: Cast

This year apart from Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh and Rajiv Thakur have been introduced by the makers.

Talking about Sumona Chakravarti, earlier there were reports that she has been removed from the show. However, these were all rumours, the actress is very much part of the show and will be seen as Jacqueline Fernandez Mimic.

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 3: Guests

First Guest (August 21): The first celeb to grace the couch is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He will be seen promoting his recently released film Bell Bottom along with his team, namely Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani.

Second Guest (August 22): On the second episode, we will see Bhuj: The Pride of India's team gracing the couch. Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk will be seen engaging in banter. Kapil will be seen flirting with Nora while Ajay will pour water on his efforts.

Third Guest (August 28): Yesteryear actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be making a special appearance on Kapil Sharma's show.

The show will go on air from August 21 onwards on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday. So buckle up your seat belts and get ready for the fun-filled ride.

