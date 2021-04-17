According to reports, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been dating for a long time, and finally, they have made it official by putting a ring on it.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are now engaged and they have announced the good news on social media. Taking to Instagram, Sugandha shared an adorable picture with Sanket with the caption, that read, "Forever," with a ring. She also added hashtags like, "#love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powercouple #suket, which gives a clear hint that the couple is set to tie the knot soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

The power couple is known for their mimicry skills, and they also make sure to give everyone a good laugh with their mimic gig. Not only this, it also looks like, they are the right example of 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

According to reports, Sugandha and Sanket have been dating for a long time, and finally, they have made it official by putting a ring on it. However, if this news was not enough to make your day, here are some hilarious videos of the comedian couple which will make you go ROFL:

1. Do you know the full form of RTPCR?

This video will surely remind you of people who keep on poking and saying did you get the RTPCR test done? Here is a video of Sanket, which will make them laugh and feel a little embarrassed.

2. Aaj Ka Gyaan that will make you wheeze

If you are looking for tips on how to protect your teeth, then Sugandha is here for your help:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

3. A video for all the Covidiots

Sanket has a hilarious message for all the covidiots out there. Watch the video:

4. Don't Work Hard Work Smart

Sugandha is not just funny, she is adorable as well, and this video is proof. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

5. A video for your Bodybuilder friends

In this video, Sanket is doing the mimicry of a bodybuilder and it is just too funny.

