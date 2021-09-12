The Kapil Sharma Show: Thalaivii actress Kangana Ranaut on one of her previous appearances on the show in 2017 had said that only 'velle' people use social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her recent release Thalaivii, a biopic on late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalitha. The controversial actress graced the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and engaged in banter with Kapil Sharma and his team. The host left the actress in splits with his witty questions around her controversies.

He further reminded Kangana of one of her previous appearances on the show in 2017, when she said that only 'velle' people use social media. She had said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko.” She further added, "Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain."

On hearing this, Kangana was left in splits and said that her opinion about Twitter has not changed. “Yeh baat hai toh sach hi. Jab corona nahi tha, acchi khaasi busy thi main. Jab corona hua, aisi velli hui main," the actress said.

She further added that she couldn't survive even six months on the micro-blogging site and was banned forever. During that time, almost 200 cases were registered against her daily.

For unversed, Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter last year, and in early 2021 she was banned from the site permanently due to her controversial tweets. After getting banned, the actress has joined the Indian application 'Koo' and is also active on Instagram.

Coming back to Kapil Sharma Show, at the beginning of the episode, we saw the team welcoming Ganpati Bappa on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. Kapil further asked Kangana about her feeling after not getting embroiled in any controversy from the past few weeks. "Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui" To this, Kangana couldn't help but laugh.

