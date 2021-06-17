The Kapil Sharma Show: The team is likely to start the shooting from the first week of July and the show might go on air by July 21.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Earlier, we informed you The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit the small screens from July 2021 with the combo of an old and new set of artists. Well, now Krushna Abhishek has also put the stamp on this news by sharing the goofy pic with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda.

Announcing the comeback of Kapil Sharma's show, Krushna posted the pic on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda”

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

After the second season was called off a few months ago, this was the trio's first creative meeting. By seeing the pics, it seems Kapil Sharma gave the meeting a miss as Krushna has not shared any pics with the comedian.

Well, Krushna and Archana Puran Singh are quite active on social media when it comes to sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek had praised the creative mind of Kapil and said, "Kapil is a very creative person, he's very sharp, and his brain works fast as far as humour is concerned. The entire team is going to sit together and decide what all has to be done. But we are excited to be back once again."

Talking about the new season of the comedy show, the makers have introduced a new plan wherein they are looking for new artists in the field of acting, comedy or writing. Earlier, in a report by Telly Chakkar, the team will start the shooting from the first week of July and the show might go on air by July 21, 2021.

Speaking to IANS Kapil said, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv