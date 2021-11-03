New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festive season is on and so is the cricket fever. Yes, amidst the Diwali celebrations viewers are curious about the ongoing T20 World Cup. No matter, how the Indian team is performing, we recently learned that Akshay Kumar is quite good at catches. Confused? Well, the actor was recently present on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

And in between the shots, he was seen playing catch with the audience while Archana Puran Singh was seen giving the running commentary. She even uploaded the BTS video of the same on her official social media handle with caption saying, "Shooting with the #khiladikumar today. Looking forward to watching Sooryavanshi (5th November release) Much luck to the entire team @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @katrinakaif @ranveersingh"

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's Instagram post here:

As the video was shared, fans could not help but remember the former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu who was replaced by Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Sharma Show. Since Archana was giving commentary and Sidhu has been a cricketer too one user wrote, "Ma’am, aap catch kar lo, dikha do Sidhu sir ko aap ko bhi match aati hai".

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar, he was present at The Kapil Sharma Show for the second time for his film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. Earlier, he graced the show with his team including Rohit Shetty before COVID-19's second wave.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and will hit the theatres this Diwali.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal