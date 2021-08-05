The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar pulled the leg of Kapil Sharma for posting a late tweet for his upcoming film Bell Bottom.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sony's one of the most viewed show The Kapil Sharma Show is in the news ever since the makers dropped the comeback teaser of the comedy show. Though the makers are yet to reveal the premiere date of the show, we have got hands-on really interesting news that will leave you excited. We have got to know who will be the 'first guest'.

Lately, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of Bell Bottom. So, in wake to wish the actor for his upcoming film, Kapil Sharma dropped a tweet and wrote, "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji 🤩 congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani"

Akshay didn't miss the chance and immediately pointed out that he was late for wishing him luck for Bell Bottom. He further revealed that this tweet has come after Kapil got to know Akshay will be gracing the show. He concluded by saying that he will take a class of him when he will come.

“Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon," Akshay wrote

Here have a look:

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

After seeing this tweet, it certainly confirms that Akshay Kumar is not just going to grace the couch but can be the first one after The Kapil Sharma Show comeback. However, we are waiting for the official confirmation from the team of TKSS.

Akshay will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bell Bottom, and it seems he will be gracing the couch with his co-stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, talking about Kapil Sharma's show, the makers have launched the first promo wherein we saw Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Sudesh has replaced Sumona Chakraborty, who essayed the role of Kapil Sharma's wife in the comedy show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv