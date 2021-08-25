A female fan showed her desire to get 'hijacked' with Shah Rukh Khan in a plane. She even urged Akshay to call the superstar from his phone. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Akshay Kumar brought a big smile to a fan's face while promoting his latest release 'Bell Bottom' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Yes, in a segment, when Kapil asked the audience members who is the one person they would like to get hijacked with, a fan quickly replied 'Shah Rukh Khan'.

The female fan even professed that she wants to get married to someone like King Khan. Therefore, in order to fulfil her wish of speaking to Shah Rukh, Akshay dialled Shah Rukh's number only to find that his number was switched off.

The fan hilariously asks Akshay to dial Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan's number which leaves everyone including the cast of 'Bell Bottom' in splits.

Now isn't it sweet of him to do that? Well, Akshay indeed has a heart of gold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Along with Khiladi Kumar, actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Bell Bottom's producer Jackky Bhagnani were also present on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, talking about the show's cast, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda are among the ones who a comeback on the show. On the other hand, Sudesh Lahiri is the new member added to The Kapil Sharma Show's family.

For the unversed, the show went off air in between due to COVID-19 pandemic, but it has now returned with a bang. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sonyliv app.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal