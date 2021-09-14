The Incarnation-Sita: Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, he nominated Kangana Ranaut to essay the role of Goddess Sita. The film will be released in five Indian languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her recent release Thalaivii. However, this hasn't motivated her to take a break rather is all set to essay the role of Goddess Sita in her next epic period drama titles 'The Incarnation-Sita'. Confirming the news, the actress took to her social media handle and shared the poster of the film.

Taking to Instagram she announced yet another grand entertainer and wrote, "The Incarnation- Sita. Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists..With the blessings of Sita Ram …Jai SiyaRam 🙏"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

The Incarnation-Sita's director Alaukik Desai said in a statement, " “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

The producer of the film Saloni Sharma also shared, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut on board our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolises the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect."

Earlier, the film was in the news after reports started doing rounds that Kareena Kapoor Khan asked for Rs 2 crore to essay the role of Goddess Sita in the film. However, later makers debunked the rumours and said that they haven't approach anyone for the role.

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, he nominated Kangana Ranaut to essay the role of Goddess Sita. The film will be released in five Indian languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress has several projects in her kitty namely, Dhaakad and Tejas.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv