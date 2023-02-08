The Idol Release Date: BLACKPINK's Jennie-Starrer To Premiere After Succession 4? Deets Inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie is all set to make her acting debut in the series 'The Idol'. She has made her fans excited about her acting project by sharing a small glimpse of her character. Her role in the series is not revealed yet and the makers of The Idol have also not announced the release date. However, according to the latest reports, The Idol will release on HBO after Succession 4.

In an interview, HBO executive Casey Bloys revealed that The Idol will premiere after Succession Season 4.

In a recent interview, HBO executive Casey Bloys confirmed that #THEIDOL will be premiere after the 4th season of Succession!



Season 4 of #Succession will premiere March 26 with 10 episodes. pic.twitter.com/kVstnncxXQ — The Idol Updates (@theidolupdates) February 7, 2023

Succession 4 will premiere on March 26 with 10 episodes. It is possible that The Idol will release in June 2023.

Earlier, HBO announced that Jennie will star in The Idol and shared her picture as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

Speaking to Korean news outlet Yonhap about the show, Jennie said, "I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

The Idol revolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. It is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The show stars The Weekend and Lily-Rose Depp in the lead role.

On the work front, BLACKPINK will headline Coachella this year and will become the first K-pop group to do so. Coachella is a cultural festival that exchanges music, fashion and lifestyle trends from all over the world and is considered one of the most popular global festivals.

The group made their debut at Coachella in 2019 and was also the first K-pop idol to stand on the stage of this global fest.

The group made a big comeback after two years with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster. Meanwhile, Jisso will make her solo album debut soon and announce the news on her birthday.