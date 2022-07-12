The Gray Man: Russo Brothers Shares Glimpse Of Dhanush's Epic Fight Scene With Ryan Gosling | Watch

Dhanush's fans are over the moon as their favourite star is all set for his Hollywood debut in the film 'The Gray Man'. Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars the superstars, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Earlier the directors of the film Joe and Anthony Russo announced that they will come to India to promote the film with Dhanush. Now the Russo Brothers have shared an epic fighting scene of Dhanush and Ryan Gosling on social media.

Sharing the video, Russo Brothers wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, we give you… @dhanushkraja #TheGrayMan".

In the video, Dhanush can be seen trying to kill Ryan Gosling's character. Dhanush will play the role of Avik San, who is an assassin. Meanwhile, Bridgeton fame actor and Dhanush's co-star Regé-Jean Page shared Dhanush's video on Instagram as well. He wrote, "Listen, Dhanush??!!! No one is readyyyy!!"

Meanwhile, Netflix India also shared the video on social media. The caption reads, "We choose Dhanush as our weapon of choice anyday".

At the press conference of The Gray Man, Dhanush was asked how he landed up with the project. His reply made everyone chuckle. "I don’t know how I ended up in this film", Dhanush said. He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

Earlier, Netflix India announced that the Russo Brother will join Dhanush for the promotion of 'The Gray Man'. Sharing the news, the official Instagram account of Netflix India wrote, "Some great news from the #TheGrayMan! @TheRussoBrothers are coming to India to give you a taste of the film, along with @dhanushkraja. Buckle up and stay tuned".

The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022. It is an action-thriller, based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name.