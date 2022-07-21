The Gray Man Premiere: Dhanush And Vicky Kaushal's Interaction With Russo Brothers Wins Internet

Dhanush-starrer 'The Gray Man' is all set to release on Netflix tomorrow. Ahead of the film's release, Netflix hosted 'The Gray Man' premiere in India and it was a star-studded affair. The Gray Man's directors Joe and Anthony Russo also attended the event along with Dhanush. Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aaditi Pohankar, and Vishal Bhardwaj were also present at the grand premiere.

Sharing the pictures, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "BRB, finding a way to edit ourselves into these pictures with all our faves at the Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Dhanush won everyone's heart at the premiere and was seen wearing a veshti. He was also seen interacting with Vicky Kaushal. Netizens are all hearts for this sweet interaction as the duo were seen hugging each other. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "A Vicky and Avik walked into a hug and made us the happiest". Fans are happy to see Vicky and Dhanush's interaction with Russo Brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netflix shared a video with a star-studded presence by the Bollywood celebs. The caption reads, "Were we dreaming or did all our faves actually come together for The Gray Man premiere last night?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Talking at the press conference about how he got the part in The Gray Man, Dhanush said he does not know. "I don’t know how I ended up in this film", Dhanush said. He further added, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

The Gray Man will release on Netflix on July 22, 2022. It is an action-thriller, based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.