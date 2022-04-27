New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for Dhanush's Hollywood Debut is over! Super Star Dhanush's first look from his debut movie 'The Gray Man' is finally out. Helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, The Gray Man also features Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page and Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura. This Netflix original film will release on the platform on 22 July 2022.

The official Twitter account of Netflix India shared a still from the movie in which the 38-year-old actor can be seen in action mode on top of a car, striking a fierce pose, all covered in blood."The first look of @dhanushkraja in 'The Gray Man' is here and it's vera maari vera maari," Netflix wrote.

Take a look at Dhanush's look from The Gray Man here:

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, in other pictures, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are seen armed, waiting to shoot. In another shot, Ryan seems to be in a chase scene, dodging a train. Ana de Armas is seen standing at a party with a quirky look while Rege-Jean Page can be seen sitting on a chair striking a pose and looking all serious and diplomatic.

*Takes a deep breath*

RYAN GOSLING 💥 CHRIS EVANS 💥 ANA DE ARMAS 💥 DHANUSH 💥 REGÉ-JEAN PAGE 💥

THE GRAY MAN - directed by Anthony and Joe Russo arrives on July 22, only on Netflix!

*BRB, taking more deep breaths* pic.twitter.com/qWl6pEWggL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

Soon after the first look of Dhanush was revealed by the global stream giant, fans and well-wishers started lauding Dhanush look. One fan wrote, "Making Indian Cinema proud ..Always proud to be your Fan Thalaivaaaaaa @dhanushkraja." Another wrote, "Making the nation proud..DHANUSH THE PHENOMENON! #Dhanush #TheGrayMan."

Earlier, Dhanush when asked to comment on him working with Russo Brothers he said, " Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’. Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love… !"

About 'The Gray Man'

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, it is an action-thriller which revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Gosling. But now Gentry is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA. While, agent was hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA.

