New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra has released on Netflix today. After Bard of Blood, this is the second flick of director Ribhu Dasgupta with Netflix. The psychological thriller is based on a book by the same name written by Paula Hawkins. It is the story of an alcoholic woman named Mira, essayed by Parineeti, who is suffering from amnesia.

However, the tale takes a drastic after Nusrat, essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari, gets murdered, and the evidence points towards Mira. The story is about how Mira proves herself innocent in Nusrat's murder case.

Parineeti's performance in the film has left everyone in awe. Netizens took to their social media handle and praised her acting skills. They also praised the direction of the film. They also praised the direction of the film. One of the users wrote, "Just Finished Watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and I am *SPEECHLESS* I have never seen a thriller like this ever before @ParineetiChopra .. EK HI DIL HAI MERE PAAS KITNI BAAR JEETOGE?"

Just Finished Watching #TheGirlOnTheTrain and i am *SPEECHLESS* I have never seen a thriller like this ever before @ParineetiChopra .. EK HI DIL HAI MERE PAAS KITNI BAAR JEETOGE? pic.twitter.com/2RGuX0yfSL — Taiyaba Qureshi (@Taiyaba_Pari) February 26, 2021

While another user wrote, "Watched #TheGirlOnTheTrain Amazing Movie with Wonderful Twists😍😉🤨@aditiraohydari Mam Ur Gorgeous❤️ Always Love to Watch u❤️ Always Proud to be ur Fan😊@ParineetiChopra Mam U Nailed it!!!💪🏻👍🏻 Pari Mam u r jst Fabulous☺️😍@IamKirtiKulhari Awesome As usual👍🏻 #TheGirlOnTheTrain

Watched #TheGirlOnTheTrain Amazing Movie with Wonderful Twists😍😉🤨 @aditiraohydari Mam Ur Gorgeous❤️ Always Love to Watch u❤️ Always Proud to be ur Fan😊@ParineetiChopra Mam U Nailed it!!!💪🏻👍🏻 Pari Mam u r jst Fabulous☺️😍 @IamKirtiKulhari Awesome As usual👍🏻 #TheGirlOnTheTrain pic.twitter.com/QDLKJHOZUu — Amir Ali Inamdar (AditiRaoHydariFan) (@AmirAliInamdar2) February 26, 2021

Here have a look at the Twitter reactions:

#TheGirlOnTheTrain must watch

If you are a movie lover and love to see thriller suspence this movie is for you @ribhudasgupta create a magic own style @ParineetiChopra just rocking @IamKirtiKulhari mam I am a big fan of you now @aditiraohydari stole your heart 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 4/5 — Shiva chaudhary (@Shivach86759167) February 26, 2021

#TheGirlOnTheTrain good to see Parineeti after a long time, a bubbly n lively girl doing serious acting.. good movie sometime depressing, actors live different life every time... @ParineetiChopra - grown up girl now.. good material for Hollywood movies...@priyankachopra — Sunil Sharma (@SunilSh07550540) February 26, 2021

.@ribhudasgupta Deserves All The Appreciation For Bringing Out The Best In @ParineetiChopra! 👏🏻#TheGirlOnTheTrain — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) February 26, 2021

@aditiraohydari @IamKirtiKulhari @avinashtiw85 u guys were amazing!! 💯 it was such a treat watching the movie! the talent omg!🔥🔥

GO WATCH IT NOW#ParineetiChopra #TheGirlOnTheTrain — swathz25 (@swathii_25) February 26, 2021

Earlier, Director Ribhu spoke to Indian Express regarding the viewers' response to his film. He was quote saying, "There was an already existing material, there was a novel, there was a film. Of course, the structure and the basic material is from that. But, we’ve given it our own colour. Before I started writing the script, I knew the things which really work and parts that won’t be so important for the film. Since it was a Hindi film, we had to rewrite some portions, give some elements to the characters and write them very differently. At the end of the day, you’re an Indian consumer, so they were our first priority. Now, let’s see how people react because some have seen the original, most of them have not, I think.”

