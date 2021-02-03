The trailer opens with Parineeti essaying the role of Mira Kapoor, talking about a couple whom she sees every day through the window of a passenger train.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Kirti Kulhari starrer The Girl On The Train is out. Seeing the trailer one can say that it is going to give the movie buffs intriguing ride. The mystery thriller film us based in Paula Hawkins' 2015 book of the same name. In 2016, Hollywood also made the film on the same name starring Emily Blunt.

The trailer opens with Parineeti essaying the role of Mira Kapoor, talking about a couple whom she sees every day through the window of a passenger train. As the trailer continues we see Parineeti getting involved in a murder case of the same woman named Nusrat essayed by Aditi Rao Hydari she used to admire. However, when the officer asks whether she knows the woman she bluntly denies. This makes officer suspicious as the day the woman died she present on the crime scene. Later in the trailer, we get to know that Parineeti's character is suffering from Amnesia, a type of memory loss.

After watching the trailer we can say the film is all about Parineeti's juggle between the past and present.

Taking to Instagram handle, Netflix shared the trailer and captioned it as, "Hold on to your seats, this is going to be one hell of a ride. #TGOTT"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In the trailer, Kriti Kulhari who is essaying the role of an officer is in a never seen before avatar. The film which is slated to release on February 26 on Netflix is helmed by Bard if the Blood director Ribhui Dasgupta.

Once in a statement, Parnieeti Chopra said, “I am super excited to because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv