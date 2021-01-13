The Girl On The Train Teaser Out: Parineeti Chopra to be seen in spine chilling avatar as she gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation.

Finally, the teaser of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train is out. The film which is going to stream on Netflix gives us an insight into the spine chilling avatar of the 32-year-old actress.

The teaser opens up with Parineeti Chopra standing and looking at a TV screen in the middle of the road. In another scene the actress looks scared and terrified, trying her best to hide from someone while walking inside the train. The actress who is essaying the role of Meera is hurt and wounded while trying to get away from the intense situation.

Taking to Instagram Netflix shared the teaser and captioned it as, "Join @parineetichopra on a train journey like never before. Warning: Board at your own risk."

Here have a look at the teaser:

By looking at the teaser one can say that the actress has surprises in store for her fans and all the movie buffs. The film is about a Meera (Parineeti Chopra) an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person's investigation.

For unversed, the film is based on British author Paula Hawkin's 2015 novel of the same name. In 2016, Hollywood also made the film on the same name starring Emily Blunt.

Parineeti Chopra also took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser, she captioned it as, "THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN• ???? LETS DO THIS! 26th Feb, only on Netflix. #TGOTT" Once in a statement, Parnieeti Chopra said, “I am super excited to because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me.”

The film which is helmed by Bard of Blood's director Ribu Dasgupta will premier on Netflix on February 26, 2021. Apart from Parineeti the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth in pivotal roles. The film also introduces British actress Sammy Jonas Heaney.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv