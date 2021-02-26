Along with her post, she wrote "Ending a 1.5year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film..." Scroll down to read more and watch her video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parineet Chopra is all set to make her OTT debut with the film 'The Girl On The Train' which will be releasing on Feb 26 on Netflix. But before the film's release, the actress shared a video of the song 'Matlabi Yaariyan' for which she has turned singer. Yes, Parineeti has once again tried her hand at singing after her hit numbers 'Mana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari'.

Pari took to her Instagram handle to share the video where she is seen singing the beautiful song. Along with her post, she wrote "Ending a 1.5year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film .. Go check it out .. AND .. #TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now ... Thankyou everyone. #LinkInBio #MatlabiYaariyan |Thankyou Vipin sir for giving me this song"

Isn't she singing it beautifully? Well, we are sure Parineeti added a few more fans to her kitty after this song video. Talking about The Girl On The Train's original 'Matlabi Yaariyan', it was sung by Neha Kakkar.

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently, urged her fans to not to leak the spoilers of her soon-to-be-releasing film. Taking to her Insta story, she shared a note saying,

“Dear cinema lovers, our film The Girl On The Train” is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled. One sincere request – as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has – from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world. It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film. So this Friday, watch The Girl On The Train but please, please don’t let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey! We thank you for your understanding. Love, Team The Girl On The Train. #NoSpoilersTGOT.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal