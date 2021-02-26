The Girl On The Train is the recent film to fall into the trap of piracy after Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Parineeti Chopra's highly anticipated film The Girl on The Train has released on Netflix today. Ribhu Dasgupta's film is based on Paula Hawkins's book of the same name. The psychological thriller has left the netizens amazed and are busy showering praises on social media.

However, unfortunately, the film has been leaked on several piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, UTorrent and Telegram among others. The film is available for free HD downloading on piracy sites. The Girl On The Train is the recent film to fall into the trap of piracy after Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal.

For the last 10 years, these piracy websites are bothering every filmmaker in the entertainment world. Several actions were also taken against them, however, they always reappear with a new domain. Among all the piracy websites, Tamilrockers is quite known for leaking films and web series either before the release or after a few hours of release.

Coming back to the film, The Girl On The Train revolves around a woman named Mira who gets falsely involved in a murder case of Nusrat. And to prove herself innocent, Mira tries hard to recall what happened the previous night when she met the woman, but, she fails. The film is garnering immense applaud from critics as well.

Before the release of the film, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle and announced her song from the film. Sharing the video she wrote, " Ending a 1.5year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film .. Go check it out .. AND .. #TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now ... 🙏💕 Thankyou everyone. #LinkInBio #MatlabiYaariyan |Thankyou Vipin sir for giving me this song🙏 @vipinpatwaofficial @kumaarofficial |📽 @iamdannyleen"

Apart from Parineeti Chopra, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. The film is helmed and produced by Ribu Dasgupta.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv