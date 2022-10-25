The Ghost OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nagarjuna's Action-Thriller

NAGARJUNA and Sonal Chauhan-starrer 'The Ghost' will finally release on the OTT platform after its theatrical run. This action thriller film, unfortunately, did not perform well at the box office. Apart from Nagarjuna, the movie also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar.

Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, the musical score of the film was composed by Bharatt-Saurabh and Mark K. Robin.

When and Where To Watch 'The Ghost' On OTT

The Ghost will release on Netflix on November 2, 2022. Announcing the release date, Netflix wrote, "People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare because THE GHOST is coming back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November."

The Ghost has been produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, under the Sri Venkateswara cinemas LLP & North star entertainment banners, and the cinematography has been done by Mukesh G.

The official synopsis of The Ghost reads, "An ex-Interpol officer wreaks havoc and sends shock waves across the global underworld. He goes missing in action but resurfaces years later for his beloved family."

Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer of The Ghost. He wrote, "Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!"

To this Nagarjuna replied, "Hey @urstrulyMahesh !! I was so happy 29 years ago when your father SuperStar Krishna Garu joined me for the film Varasudu !! Why don’t we complete the circle"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna was last seen in the supernatural action drama film Bangarraju, which is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie also stars Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

He was also seen in the fantasy film Brahmastra in an extended cameo role. He essayed the role of Anish Shetty or Nandi Astra in the film. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Nagarjuna is also hosting Bigg Boss Telegu as well.