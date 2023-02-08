'The Flash': Where To Watch New Episodes Online?

The first episode of the final season of The Flash is currently premiering on The CW app. The first episode of the much-anticipated web series aired on Wednesday, and it will end with the thirteenth season.

You may use The CW app to get free access to new episodes on your phone or streaming device the day after they air. To watch them online before then, you'll need a live TV streaming subscription service like FuboTV.

They're in this together ❤️💛 The final season of #TheFlash premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/VO6cUvS3Qh — The CW (@TheCW) February 8, 2023

The Flash: Release Date Of 9 Episodes

Episode 1 (February 8)

Episode 2 (February 15)

Episode 3 (February 22)

Episode 4 (March 1)

Episode 5 (March 8)

Episode 6 (March 15)

Episode 7 (March 29)

Episode 8 (April 5)

Episode 9 (TBA)

Episode 10 (TBA)

Episode 11 (May 10)

Episode 12 (May 17)

Episode 13 (May 24)

Where To Watch Previous Episodes?

If you want to catch up, the first eight seasons of The Flash and other Arrowverse shows are currently accessible on Netflix. If you don't have Netflix, you may still watch a few season 8 episodes via the CW app, but time is quickly running out. You may also rent previous seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Synopsis: "SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Grant Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Candice Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff."