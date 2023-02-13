'The Flash' Trailer: Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton Return As Batman To Help Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Save The World | Watch

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Flash, during the American football championships, Super Bowl, on Monday, showcasing the return of Batman with former Batman actors, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, making appearances as the iconic superhero. The film stars Ezra Miller in the lead role as The Flash.

In The Flash, Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, who uses his superpowers as The Flash to save his mother from being murdered and keep her with his family in a new timeline. However, this change in the past leads to a future where superheroes are no longer present, and General Zod (played by Michael Shannon) returns to conquer the world. To defeat this villain, Barry must seek the help of more experienced individuals to figure out how to stop him.

In The Flash, he joins forces with a different version of himself from another universe. He also receives guidance from Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne and enlists the help of an older Batman, portrayed by Michael Keaton, to save the world. During their journey, they encounter an alien named Super Girl (played by Sasha Calle) who joins the fight against the villains.

Watch the trailer here:

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue as its cast. Ben, Michael, and Ezra are returning to their previous roles in the DC Universe movies.

Ezra has previously appeared as The Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Suicide Squad (2016), and has reprised his role in Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) special cut.

The making of the film was hindered by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and post-production delays. Furthermore, the lead actor Ezra has been surrounded by controversy due to several charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and burglary that were brought against him last year. He was arrested twice in Hawaii in March 2022, and in January of the same year, he entered a guilty plea in a Vermont case, acknowledging a charge of unlawful trespassing.

In August 2022, Miller had said in a statement, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

However, despite the actor's legal issues, Warner Bros. has remained supportive of both him and the film. In January, the new head of DC Universe, James Gunn, spoke to the media for the first time and made sure to express his admiration for The Flash.

The script for the film was written by Christina Hodson, based on a story by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold. The movie, which is part of the DC universe, is being globally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and will hit theatres in India on June 16, 2023.