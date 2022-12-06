‘The Flash' Season 9 Release Date OUT: When And Where You Can Watch Grant Gustin In The Final Season

One of DC’ Comics most loved superheroes, ‘The Flash’ is all set to return with a new and final season in 2023. The makers took to social media to announce the premiere date for ‘The Flash Season 9’ on Monday.

The ninth season and final season of ‘The Flash’ will reportedly see Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen reuniting and bonding closer than ever before with his lady love Iris West-Allen, played by Candice Patton. The series will air on Prime Video in India.

Time to shake off the negativity! Stream the season finale free only on The CW: https://t.co/FIRNersmgb #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/sBnFd5ZrdI — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) July 8, 2022

According to a report in Deadline, ‘The Flash Season 9’ will be making its grand premiere at 8 PM on February 8 on CW. The show is expected to release simultaneously in India.

“The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network was quoted as saying by the Deadline.

“The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive,” he added in his official statement.

With its ninth and final season, ‘The Flash’ became one of CW network’s longest-running shows. ‘Supernatural’ starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padlecki in the leads ran for 15 seasons in totality, but aired its first few seasons on WB before coming to The CW.

‘The Flash’ is now DC Comics’ longest-running show on The CW network, followed by Stephen Amell’s ‘Arrow,’ which ran for eight seasons and ‘Legends of Tomorrow,’ which ran for seven seasons.

‘The Flash’ revolves around a forensic scientist Barry Allen, who works with the Central City police force and gets struck by lightning. Nine months after waking up from the accident, Barry realizes he has achieved a super power of great speed and becomes ‘The Flash’.