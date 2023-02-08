Family Man 3 To Release On THIS Date; Manoj Bajpayee Drops Video Asking ‘Swagat Nahi Karoge?' | Watch

Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller series The Family Man is all set to return with a season 3. Taking to his social media account, the actor dropped an update on the release date of Family Man 3, getting fans excited.

Taking to his Twitter account, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Family” ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara?” Watch video here:

In the video, Manoj Bajpayee says "Hello. Kaese hai aap sab? Bohut time ho gaya, nahi? Meri baat gaur se suniye. Iss Holi, apki family ke liye aa raha hoon, apni family lekar. Stay tuned." The Family Man 3 will be released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on Holi next month.

“Family” ke saath aa raha hoon…swagat nahin karoge humara? pic.twitter.com/wEwS7ARw3O — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 7, 2023

After Manoj Bajpayee posted the video, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “Bahut Der se iska intezaar tthaa.. acchi khabar sunaayi.. dekhenge sab milkar.. shubhkamnayein aur swagat.” Another comment read, “Sir aap ki koi nayi advertisement aaye to me pagal ho jata hu.... Holi PE Jo dhamaka hoga...OMG!!!!!! Waiting... Waiting.... Waiting.... Love you sir.”

The Family Man revolves around Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class man and secretly serves as a world-class spy. The series showcases his everyday struggle as he tries to balance his familial responsibilities with those at the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

The series has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and also featured south superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the second season. Talking about the series, the filmmaker duo Raj and DK told Variety magazine that fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of Family Man.

“As soon as we’re done with Citadel we will have to move on to The Family Man 3 because there’s a lot of people asking for it. We’re also eager to get onto it,” Raj and DK told Variety in an interview.