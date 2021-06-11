Amid everything, a pressing question related to Suchi (Srikant’s wife played by Priyamani) which seems to be concerning the audience is what really happened in Lonawala?

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Family Man Season 2 continues to rule over the heads and hearts of the audience across India with undisputable popularity amongst fans and critics alike. Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni-starrer web series continues to be the talk of the town throughout the country and beyond. Apart from the leads, the supporting characters such as Chellum sir and JK continue to be the shining stars of meme fests on social media.

Amid everything, a pressing question related to Suchi (Srikant’s wife played by Priyamani) which seems to be concerning the audience is what really happened in Lonawala?

Even after season 2, the question remains unanswered. People are asking the same question on social media and even Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) himself doesn’t seem to have an answer on it.

So what really happened in Lonawala?

In season 2 of the series it is shown that Srikant (Bajpayee) has left the TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell) and he does everything possible to woo his wife Suchitra (Priyamani), also known as Suchi. Srikant does a corporate job instead and is attempting to be an ideal family man, the one who would make family meals and devote his time to the kids and wife. However, Suchi remains unhappy almost throughout the second season. Something seems to bother Suchitra and the first season of the show suggests that it relates to something which happened in Lonawala.

In the previous season of The Family Man, Suchitra had gone to meet her colleague-turned-friend Arvind and they both had stayed in a room in Lonawala. It remains unknown what happened between the two. Now Manoj Bajpayee himself has reacted to it.

Speaking with Peeping Moon, Manoj Bajpayee said that even Srikant doesn’t know what happened in Lonawala. He doesn’t even have a hint of it. Srikant just knows that his wife is unhappy at the wedding and he can’t just fathom the reason. Bajpayee adds that he himself wants to know what happened in Lonawala but the makers have decided that the pressing question will be answered only at a right time.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma