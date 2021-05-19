The Family Man 2 Trailer: Releasing on June 4th on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of the thriller web series will see South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni joining the cast already hallmarked by Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Family Man Season 2 trailer opened to a much-awaited and equally anticipated reception from the audience and critics Wednesday morning. Releasing on June 4th on Amazon Prime Video, the second season of the thriller web series will see South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni joining the cast already hallmarked by Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. For Samantha, The Family Man will mark her digital debut.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni and Priyamani, the ensemble cast of the series includes Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, N Alagamperumal, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Devadarshini Chetan, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay and Anandsami.

Bigger scale, bolder storyline:

The well-paced trailer of the series displays the country’s most featured Family Man, Srikant Tiwari, played by three-time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee. Unlike the previous season, Srikant’s intelligence cover, as shown in the trailer, is a typical nine to five Corporate Job.

The downward spiral of Srikant’s relationship with his wife has been shown to be continuing in this season as well. But the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) on intelligence-thrill on accounts of India’s most pressing security challenges of circumstantial natures dominates Srikant’s character arc – this time taking him to Chennai, where Samantha Akkineni’s character (as Rajalakshmi Chandran) is introduced to the audience for the first time.

The next few seconds of the trailer action shows some action-laced thrill from foreign locations, as Srikant gets back to play the duality of being The Family Man and an intelligent ground-worker.

Trailer a ‘masterpiece’, Samantha ‘fearless and deadly’, says fans

“And This Is Called "GUTS" @Samanthaprabhu2 Just One Word For The Trailer "MASTERPIECE" You just Blew My mind With Those Glimpses of Yours Freaking Proud Being A Fan of You & Your Transformation As Raji is TERRIFIC,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

“She's looking fearless & deadly, appreciation for @Samanthaprabhu2 #TheFamilyManSeason2,” wrote another Twitter user.

The Family Man Season 2, directed by critically-acclaimed makers Raj and DK will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4th, 2021.

