New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for all The Family Man fans as the trailer of season 2 of this webseries is all set to be out tomorrow. Yes, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee took to his official social media handle to share the news with his fans.

On his Instagram, he posted a poster of the season 2 and wrote, "Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours?... #TheFamilyManOnPrime...Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime... Trailer out tomorrow."

The season 2 of this espionage-themed action-thriller will be released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video just like its season 1. In the webseries, Manoj was seen portraying the role of an officer from National Investigation Agency (NIA) India. The story revolved around his family and his professional life challenges.

In season 2, apart from Bajpayee, the star cast includes, South actress Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and more. Although, many of the actors were there in the previous season but this time its Telugu actress Samantha's debut in the series.

The Family Man series has been helmed by Raj and DK who spoke about their experience of filming the whole show. In an interview with PTI, the duo had said, "It is a tall order. This is the first time that we are in a sequel kind of territory. We have not done anything like this before. We did this because the world in the show is so exciting. It is interesting yet challenging to match up to the expectations. We had to step it up."

The Family Man Season 1 was released in 2019 and received positive response from both critics and the audience. The date of the next season is yet to be revealed and will most probably will be revealed along with the trailer.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal