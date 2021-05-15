The Family Man Season 2: Fans are eagerly waiting for makers to announce the release date of the highly-anticipated web series.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the makers have announced the second season of Family Man Season 2 featuring Manoj Bajpayee, fans are going berserk. They are eagerly waiting for makers to announce the release date of the highly-anticipated web series. Earlier, there were reports that the sequel might release in May, however, now a new report is doing rounds that it might release in June. Yes, you read that right, recently, Amazon Prime Video responded to a Twitter user's question who asked about when season 2 will release.

The online streaming giant said, "The Family Man Season 2 will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Stay tuned for further updates. (sic)"

When will The Family Man Season 2 Premier?

As per the latest reports, season 2 of The Family Man is likely to premiere on June 11. However, no official announcement regarding the same is out.

Earlier in Pinkvilla, a report quoted a source saying, "The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video, along with Raj and DK, will be announcing the final release date soon."

The Family Man Season 2, which was scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed by Amazon Prime Video after several police cases were filed against Mirzapur and Tandav.

Talking about the web series, the makers revealed and praised south beauty Samantha Akkineni's performance in the popular series. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK told Telugu 360, "Samantha has a bold role in The Family Man: Season 2. We were not sure about Samantha’s response when we first approached. But she was quite positive which left us surprised.”

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Gul Panag, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, N Alagamperumal, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Devadarshini Chetan, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay and Anandsami.

