New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 has arrived after a long wait, and fans cannot keep calm. The makers of the web series gave a big surprise to the fans by dropping the second season on Amazon Prime Video four hours before the scheduled premiere. The new season stars Samantha Akkineni in an antagonist role named Raji. With this series, South beauty marks her digital debut, wherein she is pitted against Srikant Tiwari.

As soon as the web series hit the small screens, fans went berserk, and as expected, after few hours social media was flooded with their reactions and feedback. Calling the second season "masterpiece" one of the Twitter users wrote, "A Masterpiece by RAJ & DK. One of the greatest Indian Web series that meets the international standards of filmmaking. Hats off to the team. @BajpayeeManoj hits the ball out of the park with his fantastic performance. @Samanthaprabhu2 is excellent."

Another user wrote, "Superb Thriller...Brilliant direction. It took bit time to catch up plot, once it achieved it's on to mark. Not even single second things where out of the track. Great work #SamanthaAkkineni what a performance #ManojBajpayee is awesome as always."

Here have a look at reactions:

#TheFamilyMan2 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



A Masterpiece by RAJ & DK. One of the greatest Indian Web series that meets the international standards of filmmaking. Hats off to the team 👏@BajpayeeManoj hits the ball out of the park with his fantastic performance 🔥@Samanthaprabhu2 is excellent — SRKing (@iamSRKingg) June 3, 2021

. #TheFamilyMan2



Superb Thriller👌

Brilliant direction



It took bit time to catch up plot, once it achieved it's on to mark.

Not even single second things where out of the track. Great work #SamanthaAkkineni what a performance 🙏❤️. #ManojBajpayee is awesome as always. pic.twitter.com/BNkbLspy3d — Film Focuz (@Film_Focuz) June 4, 2021

I love this web series a lot and Manoj Bajpai As Srikanth Tiwari Performed so well in both two seasons 😀😀👏👏👌👌💐💐💚💚#thefamilyman #manojbajpayee pic.twitter.com/IzZKz1UBDM — Pradeep Penumadu (@pradeeppenumadu) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2' is as much satirical as action thriller in mood. @Suparn @rajndk beautifully woven fun, fear, farz, family into the story. Series sharply shows mirror to expansion driven conutries . #SamanthaAkkineni #ManojBajpayee @sharibhashmi all lived there respective roles. — karnamit (@amitkarn99) June 4, 2021

After the release of the trailer, the Tamil Nadu government rose in an uproar to ban the release of Family Man 2 as it showed Tamilians and Eelam Tamils in a 'highly objectionable manner'. However, now after watching the series, fans reacted to the protest carried out by the Tamil Nadu government by posting memes. They lauded Samantha's acting skills as Raji and urged people to "not judge a book by its cover". One of the users wrote, "Where Are You Now My Dear Tamil Makkal?? Don't Give Judgement Before Knowing The Facts"

Here have a look at the reactions:

Felt like watching a tamil series with hindi actors in it!

Yet it has a universal appeal once the story sets in 🔥🔥🔥#TheFamilyManSeason2 #ManojBajpayee pic.twitter.com/9fnAN3Rq2s — Vivek Endala🌟 (@viveke1) June 3, 2021

The build up that the creators of #TheFamilyMan2 have created in the first episode "EXILE" is just commendable. Great work @rajndk👏



The series is going to be a killer!!🔥

As usual JK and Srikant are brilliant ✅#ManojBajpayee #SamanthaAkkineni @BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi pic.twitter.com/Agpizgk7KZ — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 4, 2021

#SamanthaAkkineni#Familyman2 #familymanseason2 #ManojBajpayee



From most hated tamilian to most loved tamilian in a matter of just one scene

One of the best transformation scenes ever pic.twitter.com/VKfmLzMnEv — Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) June 4, 2021

Where Are You Now My Dear Tamil Makkal??



Don't Give Judgement Before Knowing The Facts#ManojBajpayee#SamanthaAkkineni #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/AtVwmRmEpM — Akash shukla (@akashabbott) June 4, 2021

In this moment, #ManojBajpayee as Srikant Tiwari totally broke me! All the man wants to do is break down and be vulnerable but in a split second, he suppresses that moment of weakness to steer the ship again in the right direction! It's all he knows!



Acting LEGEND! #FamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/0YZBqmraRx — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 4, 2021

Apart from Manoj and Samantha, The Family Man 2 also features Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil and Darshan Kumaar.

