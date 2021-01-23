The recently released Twitter emoji on hashtag trends of The Family Man 2, not just features Manoj Bajpayee but also Samantha Akkineni and you just can't dare to miss it, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Samantha Akkineni surely knows how to make the head turns, and with just one glimpse in The Family Man 2 teaser, her fans went gaga. Netizens are now impatiently waiting for Manoj Bajpayee starrer to drop the trailer as soon as possible. However, ahead of the trailer release, Amazon Prime Video has just introduced a new Twitter emoji of The Family Man 2.

The recently released Twitter emoji on hashtag trends of The Family Man 2, not just features Manoj but also Samantha. Now, the fans can't keep calm as with this, the Super Deluxe actor has now become the first Indian female actor to have an emoji on Twitter.

Samantha shared her happiness on the micro-blogging website while quote tweeting her fan clubs. One of the users tweeted, "Sam in Twitter emoji hashtag #Thefamilyman2 @Samanthaprabhu2. Waiting for the trailer @PrimeVideoIN."

Samantha replied to the fan's tweet and simply added a heart emoji. In another tweet, Samantha replied to a portal's tweet which states, ".@Samanthaprabhu2 Becomes First Indian Actress To Get Character Emoji!" To which Samantha replied, "Really??"

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee shared the teaser of the film with the caption that read, "Aa raha hoon bhai, on the way hoon (I am coming, I am on the way)." The second season of the much-awaited show is going to be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 12.

Talking about Samantha, she will be playing the antagonist in season 2. The series is created, directed, and produced by Raj and DK.

The Family Man is an action-drama series, it revolves around the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The role of Srikant Tiwari is played by Manoj and he struggles to balance his life between his secretive low paying, high-pressure job and being a husband and father.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma