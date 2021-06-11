The ending of The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Prabhu featured a scene related to COVID-19 which made fans super curious about it. Read on to know what the makers of the series have to say on it

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the fans who loved The Family Man 2, are eagerly waiting for the third season of the series. Yes, the web show has been trending on social media since a week it has been released and all the viewers are desperately eager to watch the next season. This is not just because of the star cast's (including Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Prabhu, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and more) power-packed performance but also because of its ending which made the audience curious.

Yes, SPOILER ALERT! We are talking about the last scene of the last episode of The Family Man 2 which features a mysterious person in Kolkata who is seen preparing for a Chinese mission Guan Yu, which is all set to impact the northeast. This scene gathered a lot of attention and raised a lot of eyebrows as it hinted at the possible story related to coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

Therefore, to end people's curiosity the makers of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, writer Suman Kumar and co-director Suparn Varma came out and spoke about the same.

Raj told Indian Express.com, "The scene was shot later. It was representative of where we might go and where we might not go later. The idea is to give a little tease. Now that there are fans of the show, it’s fun to do a teaser. I am sure we are going to address it a bit (the Covid-19 situation), for sure, but if it is going to be little or much, that we have to sit and write."

Meanwhile, talking about Srikant's personal life story, director Suparn Varma said, "We have teased a different emotion with the Srikant and Suchi scene in the kitchen. So there is a big bomb waiting to explode anyway."

So guys, what are your thoughts on the same, and how excited are you for the next season of The Family Man? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal