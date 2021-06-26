New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans are in awe of actor Shahab Ali, who played the role of Sajid in 'The Family Man' series. His subtle, yet intense performance in the series has left his fans craving for more. However, despite all the love and attention, Ali, in a recent interview with News18, mentioned his bad financial condition during the lockdown.

“Before the release of The Family Man, I was in a very difficult situation. All work had stopped and I vacated my flat in Mumbai and came back home. Even now, I am still here. Season 2 (of The Family Man) has arrived now and hopefully, things will change," said Ali.

He also recounted his earlier days, wherein he mentioned that he started his acting career with street theatre at Delhi University. Because acting is quite an unpredictable career path, Ali also did a journalism course and even worked for a newspaper for some time. However, he wasn't enjoying his job and told his mother about it.

"She supported me and I applied for the National School of Drama (NSD), from where I graduated in 2015. Here, life changed completely. Post this, I cracked the audition for India’s first Broadway-style musical, Zangoora. I did it for three years till 2018. Then I started doing Mughal-e-Azam in Mumbai. I’m still a part of the show where I play Salim. For me, the struggle ended when I thought of pursuing acting. When I was not able to decide what I wanted to do with my life, that was a really difficult time," he said.

Belonging to a humble background, it has always been financially tough for Ali. As per him, it's still the same since his income depends on the amount of work he gets.

"Both the musical shows gave me some stability. I was able to support my family and pursue my dream. I wanted to come to Mumbai but knew that I couldn’t afford to be there. Coming from Delhi to Mumbai was a really big step for me. I could shift because of the stability these musicals gave me. The Family Man has also given me some hope," adds Ali.

On the professional front, Ali will be joining a cast for the second season of an MX Player Original series, expected to be released in August-September.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha