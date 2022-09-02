The Fame Game Season 2 Starring Madhuri Dixit Getting Cancelled? Deets Inside

The Fame Game is one of the most successful series of 2022 and fans are eagerly waiting for its second season. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in the lead role, The Fame Game is streaming on Netflix. However, as per the latest reports, the show has been shelved by Netflix.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has dropped the show from its catalogue. “The Fame Game season 2 was set to commence towards the end of this year. However, now Netflix India has dropped the show from its catalogue essentially cancelling season 2 of the show,” the source was quoted saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, talking about the reason for the show getting cancelled, the source said, "Given the way, things have been progressing and more filmmakers and content creators approaching OTT platforms, Netflix and the likes have a vast array to choose from. As for cancelling The Fame Game season 2, the reasons could be anything from lack of good content to production budgets. In fact, since season 1 did so well, ideally Netflix would be looking to up the game with The Fame Game season 2. But with the show being dropped it looks like the content wasn’t up to the mark.”

"Though Netflix India has dropped the show for now, if in case it was the content, the same can be reworked and adjusted. Once done, the second season can be reviewed by the OTT platform and even re-added to their catalogue. Right now, Netflix is concentrating on expanding a catalogue that features good content that will appeal and connect with the mass audience in India,” the source further added as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Sharing the trailer, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald. Watch out for ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering 25th February, only on Netflix."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the show also stars Suhasini Mulay, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. The Fame Game revolves around a famous actress Anamika Anand who suddenly goes missing one day. However, her disappearance reveals many dark secrets about her life. The show was Madhuri Dixit's debut on the OTT platform.