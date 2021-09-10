Season 6 of Lucifer got released today on September 10, The series is now streaming on Netflix for the Indian audience. Know Episodes, Cast, and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tie your seat belts and get ready for a roller coaster ride as the wait is finally over. Lucifer has come back with his banters to make you laugh. The final and the last season of the very popular web series Lucifer got released today on September 10. The series is available on the OTT platform Netflix.

Lucifer revolves around the Lord of Hell who in the last season has replaced God. Now the season 6 of Lucifer will show his journey attempting to fulfill Godly duties.

Few hours before the release of Lucifer season 6, the streaming giant Netflix treated Lucifer fans with a special opening scene and captioned it, " The final season of Lucifer premieres in 12 hours! But you don't have to wait to watch the opening scene from the season premiere!"

The final season of Lucifer premieres in 12 hours!



But you don't have to wait to watch the opening scene from the season premiere! pic.twitter.com/pLnyOAcr3a — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2021

Earlier, Netflix India posted about Lucifer releasing and captioned it, "He’s on his way to you #LuciferSeason6 arrives in 24 hours."

Lucifer Season 6 Release Date and Time

The Lucifer season 6 got released on Friday, September 10 in India and worldwide and is already streaming on Netflix.

Lucifer Season 6 Episodes

Lucifer Season 6 has 10 episodes and the first episode is titled, " Nothing ever changes around here" and each episode's duration is over 50 minutes.

Lucifer Season 6 Cast

According to Netflix, the Lucifer season 6 features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, Inbar Lavi, Tricia Helfer, Tom Welling, Jeremiah W. Birkett, Pej Vahdat, Michael Gladis, Dennis Haysbert and Brianna Hildebrand as the cast.

The series is all ready to make your weekend special and full of ups and downs. Be ready to experience the unexpected, Lucifer 6 streaming on Netflix now!

Posted By: Ashita Singh