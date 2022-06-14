New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has been climbing up the ladder of success with her back-to-back hit films. Her recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster at the box office and she is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress has completed 8 years in the film industry and celebrated it with her fans. She also shared a video of her small and online celebration with her fans.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "June 13th! the day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking. 8 years and counting.. my rainbows not my thunderstorms.. My heart is filled with gratitude."

Kiara is busy promoting her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and wrote that her team organised a surprise party and a fan meet for her. She wrote, "My day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fanclubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry ! I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do ! #waitforit .. I promise to make you proud!".

Kiara's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on June 24, 2022. The songs from the film have become superhit and trending all over social media. Recently, Dupatta song from the film was released. Sharing the song, Kiara wrote, "#Duppata is OUT NOW, grab your dance partner and it’s time to groove!".

Another song from the film Rangi Saari went viral on social media and became an instant hit. Sharing the teaser of the song, Kiara wrote, "this will make you feel the love and all its colours!".

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara will star in Govind Naam Mera, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in RC15 as well, along with Ram Charan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav