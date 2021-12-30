New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Dilip Joshi needs no introduction, Dilip who is better known as Jethalal to his fans is one among the actors who are working in pivotal roles in the TV sitcom show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Though the cast has been seeing some new faces on the set, the show has been loved by fans since 2008.

However, in a recent interview, Dilip Joshi has revealed some of his feelings, which came as a huge shock to his fans. While having a conversation with ETimes Dilip said, he enjoys doing the show and it “it’s fun being a part of it” but “The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on.”

“My show is a comedy show and it’s fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on. I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey, and I am happy with it. People love us so much, and why would I want to ruin that for no reason," Dilip as quoted by ETimes said.

While sharing about the movies, he said, “I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life."

Earlier this month several pictures and videos from Dilip’s daughter’s wedding surfaced on the internet. Sharing videos from the wedding, the actor wrote, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati, and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan.”

On the work front, Dilip made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. After which, he appeared in several Gujarati dramas and TV shows including, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen and Kya Baat Hai. Dilip also appeared in movies such as Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, One 2 Ka 4, Humraaz, Firaaq, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

