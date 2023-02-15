The Crown's Emma Corrin Lands Role In 'Deadpool 3' | Deets Inside

Netflix historical drama The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the show, is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will feature in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

However. according to Variety, Corrin's specific part hasn't been revealed yet. She is anticipated to play the antagonist opposing Reynolds' sardonic mercenary and Jackman's Wolverine.

Celebrating the casting on Twitter, Ryan wrote, "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing.... Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

The third installment of Deadpool will be helmed by Shawn Levy who also directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Fans are especially thrilled for this film as Jackman is reintroducing his claws in Deadpool for the first time since his character perished in 2017's Logan.

Corrin received an Emmy nomination for The Crown. Additionally, she has acted alongside Jack O'Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover and My Policeman, both romantic comedies starring Harry Styles.

Corrin has also earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards as well as a SAG nomination. Even though she would not appear in the most recent season of The Crown, Corrin was hard to miss in 2022, with the Amazon drama My Policeman premiering at the Toronto Film Festival and the Netflix-Sony co-production of Lady Chatterley’s Lover bowing at Telluride.

Corrin can be seen performing in Orlando, Neil Bartlett's new adaptation of Virginia Woolf's modern masterpiece, which is being directed by Michael Grandage, at the Garrick Theatre in London's West End. Additionally, she recently joined the Nosferatu cast, which also includes Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard, and Nicholas Hoult.

