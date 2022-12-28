‘The Crown’ Star Stephen Greif Passes Away At 78, Social Media Pays Tributes

Veteran British actor Stephen Greif, who rose to fame post his stint with one of Netflix’s most popular series, ‘The Crown’, recently passed away. He was 78.

The news of Stephen Greif’s death was announced by his representatives via social media. Taking to their official Twitter account, Michelle Braidman Associates wrote, “With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x.”

Social media users took to the platform to mourn the demise of the legendary actor. “Aw, what a wonderful actor and we loved meets with him. So sorry for your loss,” wrote one user in the comments section of the post. “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our colleague Stephen Greif. We had the privilege of working with Stephen on Blake's 7 and a number of other audio adventures. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time,” read another tweet.

According to a report in Deadline, Stephen Greif began his career in the 1960s as a theater artist. The actor was then brought to the world of television and was cast as Travis, a space commander, in the sci-fi adventure series ‘Blake’s 7’. The series aired for about 4 years from 1978 to 1981 and also featured Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating, and Sally Knyvette alongside Stephen Greif.

Additionally, Stephen Greif also starred in several other projects including Citizen Smith, Tales of the Unexpected, Doctors, Coronation Street, The Bill, and EastEnders. The veteran actor also made an appearance in the ABC miniseries, The Last Days of Pompeii.

The actor played the role of Speaker of the House, Sir Bernard Weatherill in The Crown, Season 4.