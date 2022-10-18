The Crown Season 5: Why The Netflix Show Is Facing Backlash By The Monarchy And The Former Britain PM| Explained

The makers of the superhit Netflix series ‘The Crown’ have released the first look posters from the upcoming season. ‘The Crown Season 5’ will feature a brand new cast that will narrate the fictional story of the British monarchy.

Ex-UK PM John Major Irked By ‘The Crown Season 5’

Former British Prime Minister John Major, who served his tenure in the office from 1990 to 1997, slammed the depictions of his tenure as “damaging and malicious fiction” and a “barrel-load of nonsense.”

Did Prince Charles Want To Take Away Queen Elizabeth II’s Throne?

Major slammed the plotline of the upcoming season of the royal British drama where it will be shown that King Charles III, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, seeked Major’s support to remove his mother from the British throne. In another storyline, depreciating talks regarding the Queen and the British monarchy will also be shown in the upcoming season of ‘The Crown.’

Clarification By The Former PM

According to a report in CNN, John Major released an official statement regarding the storyline about him and King Charles III. “There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II – nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John),” read the statement in CNN.

Netflix Says This Season Is A ‘Fictional Dramatisation’

Netflix on Monday released an official statement to clarify all the allegations and rumors. “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. ‘Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians,” read the official statement by the OTT giant.

‘The Crown Season 5’ is expected to premiere this November on Netflix.