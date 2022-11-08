The Crown Season 5 Review: Rotten Tomatoes’ Scores Decline Day Before Season Premiere

THE CROWN is all set to return with its fifth season and the show has already created many controversies ahead of its release. The Crown Season 5 will release on Netflix on November 9. It is a fictional dramatised tale of Britain's Royal Family and is inspired by true events. Now, the first reviews are out and the critics did not seem to be impressed by the new season as its review score has declined by over 30 per cent.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Crown Season 4 got a score of a whopping 95 per cent. The fifth season currently has a score of only 68 per cent.

The show has been surrounded by controversies ever since the trailer of season 5 came out. Many people accused the makers of showing the monarchy in a bad light. However, many viewers also praised the trailer for the stellar performances of the star cast.

the crown just cannot be beaten at this point, these diana clips 😨😨 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/AMdygLRqy9 — ᴄᴏɴɴᴏʀ (@c_o_nnor_) November 2, 2022

The official synopsis reads, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

The Crown Season 5 will showcase some true events as well which a very well-known by the audience. As the fourth season ended with Princess Diana's tension with Prince Charles and her marriage coming to an end, The Crown 5 will focus on their divorce.

The Crown has also recreated Princess Diana's infamous interview. In 1995, Princess Diana gave an interview to BBC news for the docu-serirs 'Panorama', in which she talked about her troubled marriage with Charles. In the end, she says, "I won't go quietly. I'll battle 'til the end."

In 1992, a massive fire broke out at Windsor Castle, which is one of the royal family's residences. The fire destroyed 115 rooms, according to the Royal Collection Trust. This event will be recreated as well.

The Crown Season 5 will release on Netflix on November 9. The makers are already working on its sixth season The show stars Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles.