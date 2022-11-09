The Crown Season 5 Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Streaming This Netflix Show

THE CROWN Season 5 is all set to premiere today on Netflix. Ever since its announcement, the show has been surrounded by controversies for its portrayal of the British monarchy and the new season will show the lowest point of the royal family. Moreover, the critics called the fifth season the weakest season of the show and its Rotten Tomatoes review score also dropped significantly.

The Crown is a fictional dramatised tale of Britain's Royal Family and is inspired by true events. If you are planning to watch the new season, read these 10 tweets before deciding so.

THE CROWN season 5 review



"TOP QUALITY TELEVISION"



Highlights- Performances of the entire cast, Direction, Dialogues, Production Design, Costume and Makeup, Editing, Emotional moments, Style and structure.



Score - 85%



🎬👑Le Monde's review of "The Crown", Season 5:



Le Monde's review of "The Crown", Season 5:

Focusing on private issues rather than geopolitics and world affairs, the TV drama depicting Elizabeth II's long reign proves, once again, its unwavering effectiveness.

The reviews for The Crown season 5 are in, and critics are largely agreeing that this is the worst season for the series so far.

#TheCrown Season 5 at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes with 20 reviews.

i think the most controversial thing about The Crown season 5 will be how not controversial it actually is. and although this is the weakest season, it's still royally addictive.



my review:https://t.co/vb6qZ1qdju#TheCrown — Euan Franklin (@euanfranklin95) November 5, 2022

~‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Queen Elizabeth Fades Behind Diana, Men~ https://t.co/xqMhCAo822

Between leaden foreshadowing of a tragedy-to-come and thin questioning of the monarchy's modern purpose, Peter Morgan's latest chapter is a sinking ship.



Peter Morgan loves h... pic.twitter.com/ZymPgXJWak — Snooper-Scope (@Snooper_Scope) November 5, 2022

The Crown Season 5 will portray many true events which are very well-known by the public. For example, the new season has recreated Princess Diana's infamous interview. She gave an interview to BBC news for the docu-serirs 'Panorama', in which she talked about her troubled marriage with Charles. "I won't go quietly. I'll battle 'till the end," she said.

The show will also focus on the fire at one of the royal family's residences, Windsor Castle. Reportedly, the fire destroyed 115 rooms.

In season 4, The Crown showed Charles' relationship with Camila and how it caused trouble in his marriage with Diana. The new season will probably show Charles accepting his extra-martial relationship in front of the Queen and the media.

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation," the official synopsis reads.

The Crown Season 5 recast all the characters. Imelda Staunton is now Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as Princes Philip and Lesley Manville will star as Princess Margaret. Whereas, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will star as Charles and Diana respectively.