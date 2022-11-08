The Crown Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Season 6 And Everything You Need To Know About The Controversial Netflix Series

The Crown Season 5 will see Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The much-awaited ‘The Crown Season 5’ is all set to premiere this week on Netflix worldwide. The show, which will feature an all-new cast this season, will feature several controversial moments of the British monarchy in the penultimate season.

‘The Crown Season 5’ will focus on the tumultuous events in the 1990s: from troubled marriages to the infamous Windsor Palace fire, here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Crown 5’:

When And Where To Watch ‘The Crown Season 5’

The release date for ‘The Crown Season 5’ is November 9, 2022 and it will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Before @TheCrownNetflix Season 5 arrives on Wednesday, get up to speed with your official S1-4 recap. pic.twitter.com/YCurwC5Iwm — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2022

Cast

In recently released pictures from the show, the brand new cast of ‘The Crown’ was unveiled for the audiences. Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth, while Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Diana will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, who will replace Emma Corrin from the previous season.

Dominic West will step in for Josh O’Connor to play Prince Charles, while his then-friend Camilla Parker Bowles will be played by Olivia Williams, who takes over the role from Emerald Fennell.

Young Prince William and Prince Harry will be played by Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley respectively.

Story

Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ will focus on the most tumultuous time for the royal British family: the 1990’s. The timeline will focus on the rifts in marriages of the Queen's four children including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Notably, three of the Queen’s four children separated or got divorced in 1992, which she infamously referred to as her “annus horribilis.”

According to an official statement by the makers reported by Deadline, “The Crown’s forthcoming season will focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s when the headlines were dominated by the collapsing marriages of three of the Queen’s four children, and even a fire at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s weekend residence where she later spent lockdown.”

Season 6

The shooting for ‘The Crown Season 6’ is already underway and has also been caught in the eye of controversy. Rumored to be the final season, Season 6 will also feature Princess Diana’s death and the after-events.