The Crown Season 5: Princess Diana's Explosive Interview, Windsor Palace Fire; 5 Shocking Events To Watch Out For

ONE OF the most popular shows on Netflix 'The Crown' is back with its new season and the OTT platform has released its teaser as well. The web series is a fictional dramatised tale of Britain's Royal Family and is inspired by true events.

The Crown Season 5 will showcase some true events as well which a very well-known by the audience. Take a look at what the audience can expect to see this season.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Divorce

In season 4, the Crown ended with Princess Diana's tension with Prince Charles and her marriage coming to an end. Season five will focus on Charles and Diana's divorce.

Charles and Camilla's Relationship

Charles and Camilla's relationship was also showcased in the fourth season. It was shown that Charles' closeness with Camilla caused trouble in his marriage with Diana. In the trailer of The Crown 5, we see Charles being open about his relationship with Camilla.

Diana's Revenge Dress

Diana's black bodycon dress is one of her most popular looks of all time and is popularly called 'the revenge dress'. In the trailer, we see Elizabeth Debicki re-create that iconic look.

Fire at Windsor Castle

In 1992, a massive fire broke out at Windsor Castle, which is one of the royal family's residences. The fire destroyed 115 rooms, according to the Royal Collection Trust. The trailer shows the Queen standing in the middle of the burnt castle.

Diana's Infamous Interview

In 1995, Princess Diana gave an interview to BBC news for the docu-serirs 'Panorama', in which she talked about her troubled marriage with Charles. In the end, she says, "I won't go quietly. I'll battle 'til the end." The infamous interview was recreated in the trailer as well.

The official synopsis reads, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It’s a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ‘90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation."

The Crown Season 5 will stream on November 9, 2022 on Netflix.