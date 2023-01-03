The Conjuring Universe To End With Part 4? Filmmaker James Wan Hints At Ending The Superhit Horror Franchise

One of the most popular horror film franchises to have ever been released, filmmaker James Wan’s ‘The Conjuring’ series is a fan-favorite across the globe. But to its fans' despair, James Wan has revealed that the franchise might be coming to an end.

In a recent interview, James Wan opened up about his plans about the Conjuring franchise. The filmmaker said that the film is extremely dear to his heart and he curates every story about Ed and Lorraine Warren very mindfully.

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about them. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling,” James Wan was quoted as saying in an interview with American outlet, The Collider.

James Wan was also asked whether he is looking at "potentially wrapping up" the Conjuring film franchise. "We never know. You never know. We'll see,” James gave an uncertain reply.

According to reports, The Conjuring 4 is already in the works. The film will be written by ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and will be bankrolled by producer duo James Wan and Peter Safran.

‘Conjuring 4’ like all past films in the franchise, will also showcase another big case of Ed and Lorraine Warren. However, no details regarding the plot have been revealed by the makers yet.

Until then, the Conjuring horror universe fans can watch out for another highly anticipated sequel, Nun 2. The film will release in theaters worldwide on September 8, 2023 and stars Storm Reid, Taissa Farmiga, and Anna Popplewell.